Watch CBS News
Local News

Douglas County Sheriff's investigators search for credit card thieves

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

DougCo deputies search for crew of thieves
DougCo deputies search for crew of thieves 00:28

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are searching for three people accused in a series of thefts. The suspects were captured on surveillance video. 

douglas-county-thieves.jpg
Douglas County

Authorities say the trio used stolen credit cards from stolen cars. They are also accused of taking more than $30,000 worth of medical supplies from one vehicle. 

The thieves struck in Meridian Village which is located between Parker and Lone Tree. 

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 303.660.7505.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on April 18, 2023 / 5:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.