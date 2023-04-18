Douglas County Sheriff's investigators search for credit card thieves

Investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are searching for three people accused in a series of thefts. The suspects were captured on surveillance video.

Douglas County

Authorities say the trio used stolen credit cards from stolen cars. They are also accused of taking more than $30,000 worth of medical supplies from one vehicle.

The thieves struck in Meridian Village which is located between Parker and Lone Tree.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 303.660.7505.