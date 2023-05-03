Douglas County Sheriff's deputies search for person of interest in shooting
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies searched for a person of interest in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies rushed to the area of Jamaica Street and South Valley Highway on reports of shots fired just after 2 p.m.
The area was blocked off to traffic during the investigation. There is a large presence of law enforcement in the area due to the number of apartment complexes in the area.
There was also a shelter-in-place issued to residents in the area.
