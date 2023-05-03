Watch CBS News
Local News

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies search for person of interest in shooting

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies search for person of interest in shooting
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies search for person of interest in shooting 00:36

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies searched for a person of interest in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies rushed to the area of Jamaica Street and South Valley Highway on reports of shots fired just after 2 p.m.

dougco-standoff.jpg
CBS

The area was blocked off to traffic during the investigation. There is a large presence of law enforcement in the area due to the number of apartment complexes in the area. 

There was also a shelter-in-place issued to residents in the area. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on May 3, 2023 / 4:09 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.