Douglas County Sheriff's deputies search for person of interest in shooting

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies searched for a person of interest in a shooting on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies rushed to the area of Jamaica Street and South Valley Highway on reports of shots fired just after 2 p.m.

CBS

The area was blocked off to traffic during the investigation. There is a large presence of law enforcement in the area due to the number of apartment complexes in the area.

Update: #DCSO detectives believe this is a person of interest in the shooting. If you have info on this person please call our tip line at 303-660-7579 or email at dcsotips@dcsheriff.net https://t.co/bXocNbFAMb pic.twitter.com/BzHeIiBW0T — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) May 3, 2023

There was also a shelter-in-place issued to residents in the area.