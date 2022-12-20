Douglas County commissioners green-lighting fireworks and drone shows for New Year's Eve

Douglas County commissioners are green-lighting fireworks and drone shows for New Year's Eve.

While the holiday season tradition started two years ago, this year's displays come after firefighters put out multiple grass fires during three different shows last December. While the situation caused quite a scare for some nearby homeowners, no homes were damaged, and each fire was quickly contained.

"We did see some spot fires last year," said Commissioner Abe Laydon. "They were very well handled, but we don't want to create any risk."

Local fire and sheriff's office officials joined the county commissioners Monday to discuss the upcoming shows, which include a drone display at EchoPark Stadium in Parker, as well as fireworks shows at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock and Wildcat Regional Park in Highlands Ranch.

In the meeting, organizers updated the commissioners on current planning efforts, and representatives with the Office of Emergency Management and Castle Rock Fire shared information about fire conditions.

Currently, Douglas County only meets one of the seven criteria needed to recommend fire restrictions. Any decisions on fire restrictions or bans ultimately come from the sheriff.

"We will be closely monitoring this every day up to the minute of the show to make sure everyone's cared for," Laydon said.

Last year, the county moved forward with three fireworks shows despite dry conditions, largely because there were no fire restrictions in place. Still, fires sparked at each of the three locations.

This year, there are no restrictions once again, but there are changes.

Steve Shoultz, assistant director of Parks, Trails and Building Grounds, said organizers picked more defensible locations for the fireworks displays, such as the county fairgrounds. They can also work with the vendor to scale the firework shell size up or down as conditions change.

"[We're] learning as we grow," Shoultz said. "Making it safer and safer every year is the goal."

Still, in a state where fire season is year-round, conditions can and will change. If that happens, multiple people can call off the show, including the vendor, fire officials, and each county commissioner.

"You can always have dry conditions," said Laydon. "It can always be windy and potentially risky for fires, so we want to remain really cognizant of that. Even when we're celebrating, we want to be careful."

Laydon said fire risk was also partly behind the decision to have a drone show in Parker instead of a fireworks show.

Each of the shows will begin at 7 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The county is still discussing livestream plans.