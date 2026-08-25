Another Colorado school district adds mill levy override measure to November ballot

Another school district in Colorado has voted to put a mill levy override measure on the ballot this November.

On Tuesday, the Douglas County School District Board of Education unanimously voted 7-0 to add a ballot measure, which, if approved, would provide the district with approximately $54 million in property tax revenue.

School officials say that if the measure is approved, homeowners in Douglas County would pay $33.70 per year for every $100,000 of their home's value.

"For example, a Douglas County resident with a home valued at $700,000 would pay approximately an additional $236 per year," the district explained.

They say the increase in funding will help the district offer more competitive pay to retain top-quality teachers, increase support for the school resource officers and security, reduce waitlists for career and technical training programs and restore programs like instrumental music in elementary schools.

"Past investments in our school district by Douglas County voters have provided strong returns, including higher test scores and graduation rates (the highest in the Denver metro!), teacher retention, and staff morale," said DCSD Superintendent Erin Kane. "Our school buildings are also providing safer and more comfortable learning environments for our kids. We must continue to proactively care for our incredible teachers and staff who create bright futures for our kids, every single day."

The district says DCSD is the top-scoring district in the metro area, yet has one of the lowest tax rates. They added that surrounding school districts have voted for funding increases in the past, leaving DCSD far behind Cherry Creek and Littleton in the funding available per student.

Other counties in Colorado are also considering mill levy overrides to address budget gaps. Jefferson County is weighing a $135 million tax increase, and Littleton is looking into a $10 million request. Denver Public Schools voted to approve a mill levy override measure nearly two weeks ago.

Now, it's up to the voters to decide if the measures will pass on Election Day, which is Nov. 3.