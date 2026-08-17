Douglas County, Colorado launches plan to cut red tape, speed up business development

Douglas County leaders have launched an initiative to reduce red tape and incentivize business development in the county.

"It's all we ever wanted to do," Becky Stroh told CBS Colorado. "Finally, we got to the point in our lives where we're like, 'All right, we're ready to open up our own place.'"

Becky Stroh, co-owner of the Hideaway Bar & Grill in Castle Rock. CBS

In 2012, Stroh and her husband opened their dream restaurant in Castle Rock, the Hideaway Bar & Grill.

"Permits just take a while," Stroh said. "So getting approvals take a long time."

Stroh says the permitting process for the initial opening, and subsequent remodels, was lengthy.

"The LED sign outside, that I remember that permit took six weeks," Stroh said. "It would just be nice to know when are we going to get the permit? How long is this going to take?"

Stroh thought the struggle of getting her business up and running was far behind her, but, in May of this year, Hideaway Bar & Grill was set on fire.

"Even still, it's hard to believe that it's real," Stroh said.

A man was charged with arson for setting two fires at the restaurant in two days, Stroh says he was a disgruntled customer who had been kicked out the night before.

"It's been a really, really hard thing to handle emotionally," Stroh explained.

The business was forced to close, leaving Stroh, her husband and their staff out of a job suddenly. The couple is determined to reopen.

"This isn't going to stop us. It's going to make us stronger," Stroh said. "We will be back."

But, months later, there hasn't been much progress. Stroh's landlord is taking the lead on remediation, while Stroh waits to learn how the business can proceed.

"If it's a complete rebuild, we're really scared that it's going to take two years, you know, because, again, you have to wait for all these approvals before you can pick up a hammer," Stroh said.

"We know in Douglas County that time spent navigating bureaucracy is a hidden tax," Commissioner Kevin Van Winkle told CBS Colorado.

But Douglas County wants to cut down that wait, unveiling its Red Tape Reduction Action Plan, with the goal of becoming the most "business friendly" county in the nation.

"While the state might have some regulatory challenges, here in Douglas County, we want to make sure that when it comes to speed to market, that we're delivering really fast," said Ellie Reynolds, CEO of the Douglas County Economic Development Corporation.

"Our goal is simple — to make Douglas County the best place in America to invest, to build, to create jobs," Van Winkle said. "Businesses need certainty, predictable processes and consistent expectations, allowing companies to plan, invest and grow with confidence."

County leaders announced the action plan along with members of the Red Tape Reduction Task Force, which includes representatives from Xcel Energy, South Metro Fire and developers like Westside Development. Sterling Ranch's Brock Smethills was also in attendance.

The county is now accelerating development timelines and reducing unnecessary regulatory hurdles.

"You can open your doors in Colorado, in Douglas County, and get a tenant improvement permit in two weeks or less," Reynolds said.

"When a housing developer needs to spend more time navigating the bureaucracy, that adds cost to a home, and we don't want that in Douglas County. Regulations have become more complex in the state of Colorado, and approving processes have become less predictable," Van Winkle said. "I do want to put a fine point on what it means to be a business-friendly county: Thoughtful economic development and investment is an investment in our quality of life. When we invest in business, they bring jobs, and jobs fuel our economy. They fund our growth, and they pay for everything from our schools to roads and bridges to supporting our hardworking taxpayers. The primary job does more than create one job for one person."

"You mentioned quality of life here in Douglas County. I feel like I've heard a lot from people I've interviewed that they have concerns about growth and what makes that quality of life for them is a 'small town feel.' What would your response be to someone who's worried that this is going to lead to unchecked development and growth here?" CBS Colorado's Olivia Young asked the commissioner.

Some community members have voiced concerns to CBS Colorado that this new initiative could lead to unchecked development in Douglas County. The communities largely value a "small-town feel" in the county. When asked about this, Van Winkle said this new step for business does not change the way county officials plan for development in the area.

"We want smart growth in Douglas County," Van Winkle said. "We want to make sure, whether it's this business or that business, that our electrical grid is strong, resilient, and being taken care of, so that a new company doesn't come and take over the electrical grid; they're adding to it and paying their own way. Same with water. Water is such a precious resource to the people of Douglas County, to the future Douglas County, that we can't compromise our water. So we're not compromising anything when it comes to the quality life people expect."

For Stroh, it could mean rebuilding her dream that much sooner.

"That would be incredible, weight off your shoulders, you know, just one less thing to have to stress about," Stroh said. She has already been grateful for the support of the community since the fire.

County leaders couldn't say exactly how long previous wait times were for various permits. But they now say timelines will be 10 to 64 days depending on the type of permit. Details can be found in the Red Tape Reduction Action Plan. Commissioners say they do plan to integrate AI but maintain a "human touch" when necessary.