Colorado deputies search for suspect on electric bike slapping females "on the buttocks"

Deputies in Colorado's Douglas County are searching for a man riding an electric bicycle who is slapping females "on the buttocks." Deputies said they have two separate incidents of unlawful sexual contact they are investigating.

Investigators said it is unclear whether the two incidents are connected.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, the first incident happened on the Amber Light Trail and Amber Light Avenue north of Sterling Ranch at 7 p.m. on Sept. 25. That's when investigators said a female victim was walking her dog when a male on an electric bike or dirt bike rode up behind her and slapped her on the buttocks. The suspect has been described as a white male, possibly in his mid-20s, with a thin build and sandy, brown hair.

The second incident, according to investigators, happened at Daniels Park at 7739 Daniels Park Road at 6 p.m. on Sept.30. That's when a male suspect on an electric bike passed a female victim, said, "on your left" and then slapped her on the buttocks. Investigators said another female in the area also reported experiencing a similar incident but didn't file a report. The suspect has been described as a male wearing a baggy gray and white jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (303) 660-7505.