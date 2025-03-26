County commissioners in Colorado hope to change governance to home rule

Voters will decide whether Douglas County will control more of its own destiny. County commissioners want to change the current form of government to a home rule county.

That would give the county more power over the area's governance and push back against what they consider "legislative overreach." Home rule counties are not required to follow state statutes in matters of local and municipal concern.

"We want to preserve and protect what we have in Douglas County," said Commissioner George Teal. "We're not talking about changing the way we govern; we're talking about empowering our residents to take control of their own destinies."

Commissioners said they are starting this process to reduce impacts from some state laws, including property tax reductions and sanctuary community policies. It would enable the county to set its own criminal charges and bonds, appoint its own judges and make local regulations regarding collective bargaining and unions.

According to the Colorado Municipal League, some challenges home rule municipalities may face include restrictive charters limiting their flexibility, legal uncertainties in new areas and costs of adopting a home rule charter.

The Colorado General Assembly said home rule charters for counties do have some restrictions.

"Unlike municipalities, home rule counties must continue to provide all mandatory county functions, services, and facilities that are delegated to counties by Colorado law, in addition to powers identified in the charter. Mandatory functions include transportation, street lighting, jails, abandoned property, land management, and providing for the public health, safety, and welfare of its citizens."

Elected commissions in home rule counties do have more time to create a charter than municipalities.

The county's resolution begins the process, which is expected to take nearly a year, before voters decide whether to form a commission and move the process forward in June.