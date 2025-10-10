Douglas County case reveals gap in Colorado regulations for tow truck driver to sell dozens of stolen vehicles

A tow truck driver has pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges, including motor vehicle theft, forgery, and operating a "chop shop," but it's his crimes that prosecutors say have revealed a gap in Colorado regulations. In the end, Brian Chacon sold nearly 100 stolen vehicles to salvage yards across the Denver metro area.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office

At one point, he told investigators he was pretty good at getting around certain regulations. Chacon's actions impacted the lives of some Coloradans in ways they couldn't imagine.

A flat tire is usually just an inconvenience.

For Kevin Pena, it was much more.

"I came back, and it was not in the spot," Pena said. "I started freaking out."

Before he could replace the tire, Pena's car was stolen off the side of the road — leaving the single father of three scrambling to get by.

"I would have to take the bus, take a Lyft — you know, spend more money than I usually would," he said.

"Taking my kids to school, being able to pick them up — it was the biggest struggle ever."

With no car, life quickly changed.

"I ended up losing my job," Pena said. "That car was a lifeline for me."

As Pena tried to rebuild, investigators with the Douglas County Sheriff's Office began noticing similar vehicle theft reports.

CBS Colorado's Karen Morfitt interviews 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office Chief Deputy District Attorney Jake Adkins. CBS

A Flock camera captured one of the stolen cars being towed — leading investigators to Eagle Wing Towing and its owner, Chacon.

"This individual had been grabbing vehicles off the side of I-25," said 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office Chief Deputy District Attorney Jake Adkins. "He rushed them to a salvage yard, selling the vehicles for parts before anyone could report them stolen."

Chacon was charged with 37 counts of motor vehicle theft. He later accepted a plea deal and was sentenced to 16 years in prison, but Adkins said the case highlights a larger issue with state regulations.

"He knew he couldn't take the vehicle if it had already been reported stolen, because they would run the VIN and check it," Adkins said.

"But if it hadn't been reported yet, he wouldn't have to provide a valid title — just his Public Utilities Commission number and a signed statement swearing he owned the vehicle. If the car wasn't flagged as stolen then, it would never be checked again."

Chacon was ultimately tied to nearly 100 stolen vehicles from dating back to 2023, as far back as salvage yard records could go.

Adkins believes a simple change — requiring salvage yards to run a second VIN check before processing vehicles — could have stopped Chacon much earlier.

"This is how these tow truck drivers can get around the system," Adkins said. "And we believe this is happening with other individuals, too."

CBS Colorado contacted the PUC, which regulates tow truck drivers, and directed inquiries to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

A tow truck allegedly owned by Eagle Wing Towing arrives at a salvage yard with a presumed stolen vehicle to be sold for parts. The image was distributed by Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators. Douglas County Sheriff's Office

In a statement, the department said in part: "The tow truck driver circumvented this entire legal process. When a person deliberately chooses to ignore and bypass the mandatory regulatory steps established by law, DOR/DMV has no ability to intervene because the transaction is not reported to us."

Pena hopes new regulations will help prevent others from experiencing what he went through.

"If they did something, I would hope it would protect essentially… the next me," he said. "That car was everything to me."