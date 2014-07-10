'Don't Come!' Rockies Owner Dick Monfort Tells Frustrated Fan

Rockies Coach Bud Black talks about changes made to MLB games

Rockies Coach Bud Black talks about changes made to MLB games

Rockies Coach Bud Black talks about changes made to MLB games

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) - The Colorado Rockies added insult to frustration for one fan who toted his family of five from Grand Junction to the Fourth of July fireworks game.

And it was Rockies ownership that offered the stinging jab.

First the Rockies lost 9-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"When they get shut out, it's always frustrating," Michael Ferguson told News Channel 5 in Grand Junction.

So he complained via a comment card as he left the stadium: "I wrote a little bit about how it's frustrating to spend the money to see teams that constantly struggle all the time."

The response?

"If product and experience that bad don't come!" emailed Dick Monfort, the club's owner, CEO and chairman.

One @Rockies fan was displeased with the teams play this holiday weekend. This was the owners heart felt response pic.twitter.com/XFHTPu5dpR — Brandon Thompson (@BThompsonNews) July 9, 2014

"That was a shock," Ferguson said. "I never expected that. You might get an automated response, if anything. But to get something like that, short and simple like that, it almost feels like they don't care about the fans."

Ferguson paid $288 for the tickets.

"We're big fans. The whole family is, long as I can remember," he told News Channel 5.

The Rockies are 39-54, just a half-game from the cellar in the National League West.

Fans found more gloom in a report this week that All-Star shortstop Troy Tulowitzki hinted, subtly, to Rockies ownership that he wouldn't mind a trade to a more competitive team.

He told The Denver Post: "I want to be somewhere where there's a chance to be in the playoffs every single year."

Tulowitzki, 29 and a career Rockie, is hitting .350 with 20 home runs.

Montford appeared at a public event in Denver on Thursday and when approached about the letter he had no comment.