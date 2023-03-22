Watch CBS News
Doherty High School student dies after being hit by vehicle while crossing street

Police are investigating an early morning accident after a Doherty High School student died when they were hit by a vehicle while crossing the street Wednesday morning.

Authorities say the student was crossing the street around 7:30 a.m. and was hit by a vehicle as the school remained closed for the rest of the day. 

Normal school hours are set to resume on Thursday. 

The investigation remains ongoing. 

