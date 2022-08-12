Watch CBS News
Dogs from flood-ravaged areas of Kentucky arrive in Colorado

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

A total of 23 dogs traveled across several states from eastern Kentucky and are now in Colorado. The dogs are from the area devastated by flooding and will need homes.

The Dumb Friends League is taking in the dogs to help free up space at shelters in Kentucky. The dogs will be checked out and then made available for adoption.

"They are already in a high-stress situation, so it's nice for them to come here and we can try to do everything as quickly as possible so they can go straight to a home," said Andrea Lawless with the Dumb Friends League.

The Dumb Friends League said if you don't want to wait on one of the dogs from Kentucky, there are a lot of animals already in the shelter right now looking for good homes.

First published on August 11, 2022 / 9:59 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

