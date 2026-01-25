Dogs and cats needed for blood donations at Northern Colorado vet hospital

January is National Blood Donor Month, and as part of it, both UCHealth and Colorado State University are calling on people and their pets to donate. You read that correctly, pets are also being asked to donate their blood to those in need.

At the Garth England Blood Center in Fort Collins, thousands of people donate their blood to UCHealth's blood bank every year. But recently, Stacey Cooper visited for the first time.

"I am here donating blood for the first time," Cooper said. "It is much simpler than I thought it was going to be."

But the simplicity of the donation was only easier, thanks to the companionship of her dog, which rested by her side during the donation.

"This is Cora. This is my golden retriever. She is 5 years old," Cooper said. "She has been by my side since a little one."

Cora is not only a calming presence for Cooper, but she is also a great example of a blood donor herself.

"She is also a blood donor for Colorado State University," Cooper said.

Down the street from Garth England Blood Center, Cora is a regular at CSU's veterinary teaching hospital.

Cora, a 5-year-old golden retriever, donates blood amid a nationwide shortage at Colorado State University's veterinary teaching college in Fort Collins. CBS

CBS News Colorado was invited to join Cora for one of her blood donations.

There, Cora was given a quick medical checkup. She was provided treats and plenty of petting before lying down on a medical table.

She was surrounded by calming staff who helped her stay lying down as a small patch of hair was shaved from her neck. Then, the staff gently inserted a needle into one of her veins and began drawing blood.

"You would be surprised at how many dogs actually need blood," Cooper said.

During the donation, the room was largely quiet. Staff were seen petting and calming Cora while she gently closed her eyes during the donation.

The donation went fairly quickly and Cora was thrilled to be given plenty of treats after she was wrapped with a bandage as a safety measure.

CSU is one of the top veterinary medical centers in the region and provides emergency medical services to many kinds of animals. However, cats and dogs are their primary clients.

"We are definitely in need of donors," Cooper, who is also on staff, said.

Dogs and cats have multiple different types of blood, underscoring why it's important for there to be a wide range of donors.

The university does have some standards that its animal donors must meet. That includes making sure most donors are middle-aged pets.

"I'm always surprised people don't realize dogs and cats donate just like people donate," said Amanda Cavanaugh, emergency and critical care vet for CSU.

CSU gives free food for take-home to pet families that donate.

"Most people don't realize we have a full blood bank," Cavanaugh said. "Having a blood bank is really important to us, as vets. It allows us to provide that level of care dogs and cats need."

UCHealth is also seeking more human donors at its blood banks, which help provide critical supplies of blood to hospitals across Northern Colorado.

Much like UCHealth, CSU's team says they are always seeking more donors to help those in need.

"We use blood products every single day," Cavanaugh said.