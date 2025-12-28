Dog sled tours in Colorado mountain community delayed due to lack of significant snowfall

A warm, dry winter has left many of Colorado's mountain businesses waiting for snow, including one of Breckenridge's most iconic winter experiences: dog sledding.

Good Times Adventures said it has been forced to delay its dog sled tours during what is typically one of its busiest times of year up in Summit County for tourists. Despite the snowpack (what we've been able to hold onto), the company said there simply hasn't been enough snow to safely run guests on the trails.

"It is no secret that we've had an unseasonably low year," said Haley Keller, the assistant kennel manager at Good Times Adventures. "But we are doing everything we can so that when we do get the right amount of snow, we're able to open up for guests."

Sled dogs excited to take advantage of recent snowfall and train CBS

For now, that means waiting on Mother Nature and preparing behind the scenes. Staff members have been shoveling snow onto trails where possible and continuing daily training sessions with the dogs. Snowcats run the course, ensuring the path is ready for the next big snowstorm whenever it finally hits.

The dogs are more than ready. While CBS Colorado rode the trail with Keller and other employees, the dogs were always ready to pull, and a little disappointed when asked to stop while our crew conducted an interview or shot some video.

While Summit County has grown its summer tourism in recent years, it's been a winter-based economy for decades. Every snowless day hurts, but Keller said staff members feel the disappointment right alongside visitors and the dogs.

"This is our favorite thing in the world," she said. "We work all year to show these guys off for a handful of months. We're just as bummed as everyone else."

Sled dogs bark in protest, impatiently waiting during a break before they can start pulling again CBS

Once conditions improve, Good Times Adventures plans to reopen public tours. Visitors can check availability and book future experiences directly through the website.

Keller explained there's more Coloradans can do to help them out. As sled dogs age, typically between eight and ten years old, they enter the company's adoption program, giving them the chance to retire from working life and settle into a home.

"Sled dogs make incredible house pets," Keller said. "They're really well socialized and great for people who love to hike, walk, ski-jor, or bike-jor."

She said they're not just for the ultra-athletes you might find living in Leadville, though. Each dog's personality and energy level is carefully considered with potential adopters.

"We've got dogs that want to train for your half marathon, and dogs that are content to walk a few blocks and lay on the couch," Keller said. "We really make sure we match the right dog with the right person."

Sled dogs curiously check out a camera while CBS Colorado crews take video footage of them. CBS

Right now, Keller says about eight or nine dogs are actively looking for homes, all ready for a quieter life filled with comfy beds, extra treats and plenty of attention.

"While we're sad to see them move on, we're excited for their next adventure," she said.

Those interested in adoption can see available dogs and learn more by visiting the kennel.

Until snow finally arrives, the dogs will keep training, the staff will keep preparing, and everyone will keep watching the forecast, ready to go the moment winter decides to show up for good.