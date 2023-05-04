Dog dies, family displaced following apartment fire near S. Peoria Street and E. Archer Place
Investigators with Aurora Fire and Rescue say a fire Wednesday night caused extensive damage to an apartment.
According to authorities, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a report was made to Aurora911 that an apartment building was on fire near S. Peoria Street and E. Archer Place.
Firefighters arrived to the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment. Authorities say one person and a pet needed assistance evacuating.
Crews kept the fire from spreading to other units as two individuals were evaluated by EMS professionals on the scene. They were reportedly not transported to a hospital.
Investigators say one dog died as a result of the blaze. Residents of the affected unit will be displaced as the Red Cross was contacted to provide support.
