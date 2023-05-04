Dog dies, family displaced following apartment fire near S. Peoria Street and E. Archer Place

Investigators with Aurora Fire and Rescue say a fire Wednesday night caused extensive damage to an apartment.

According to authorities, at approximately 7:30 p.m. a report was made to Aurora911 that an apartment building was on fire near S. Peoria Street and E. Archer Place.

Crews are on scene of a structure fire at an apartment complex near N Peoria St and E Archer Pl.



Firefighters are searching the building for people & pets and conducting fire suppression.#AFRIncident pic.twitter.com/kFZXTvpHCi — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) May 4, 2023

Firefighters arrived to the scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the apartment. Authorities say one person and a pet needed assistance evacuating.

Crews kept the fire from spreading to other units as two individuals were evaluated by EMS professionals on the scene. They were reportedly not transported to a hospital.

Investigators say one dog died as a result of the blaze. Residents of the affected unit will be displaced as the Red Cross was contacted to provide support.