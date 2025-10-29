Is DNA testing advanced enough to solve JonBenét Ramsey case? What family and experts say

previously worked on JonBenét's caseWith her picture on his phone's lock screen, JonBenét Ramsey's father, John, says he still thinks about her every day.

It's been nearly 30 years since JonBenét Ramsey was murdered in their Boulder home. The case quickly gained national media attention, and John Ramsey says police made mistakes from the start.

John Ramsey CBS

"It was terrible, in the beginning, they didn't know what they were doing, and the big problem was that they refused help from people who did know what they were doing," John Ramsey said.

Ramsey says he's met with five different Boulder Police Department chiefs since the murder and stays in touch with the Boulder police.

He says that last month, Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn told him that evidence was sent to CBI for more testing. Ramsey says he's "encouraged" by that step. Ramsey says he's not sure what DNA tests are being done, but he's hoping to see more genetic genealogy tests that could possibly give more information on a suspect and their familial connections.

"My mission, and talking to Chief Redfearn, is to make sure I can advocate that to happen, because I think that's the best and most likely way we could get a solution," Ramsey said.

Former Denver District Attorney and DNA expert Mitch Morrissey previously worked on JonBenét's case, and he says he's cautious with little DNA to work with.

JonBenet Ramsey John Ramsey

"There are labs that will tell you, 'Well, if you give me this, if you give me that, we'll give it a shot. If you pay us this much amount of money, we'll give it a shot,'" Morrissey added, "I'd hate to see somebody jump the gun and waste DNA that is a limited resource here."

Morrissey is the Chief of Operations for United Data Connect, a company that helps use DNA to solve cases. Morrissey is hopeful that advanced genealogy testing can be a tool in the next year or two, in this case, but says the tech might not be there yet with an even split DNA mixture.

"If you're talking about the DNA in the little girl's underwear in the JonBenét Ramsey case, it wasn't even tested when I got involved in the case. I got it tested. It's a 50-50 mixture. We are not at a stage with sequencing to be able to do a 50-50 mixture," Morrissey said.

But as CBI works through a backlog of cases, and DNA technology continues to develop, Ramsey is hopeful answers will come in the next few years.

"It's going to change my kid's life, my children's life, my grandchildren's life. They need this cloud, this question, this chapter closed," Ramsey said.

Boulder Police Department CBS

CBS Colorado reached out to the Boulder Police Department and CBI for more information, but both said that they cannot comment on the ongoing investigation. The Boulder Police Department asks anyone with information to reach out to their tip line.