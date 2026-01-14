DMV To Go visits Denver school to help high school students get IDs

Good news for high school students at Emily Griffith High School who are trying to get their identification cards.

Instead of students having to go to the DMV, the DMV is coming to their school. Students say whenever they go to the DMV, they get a little confused and overwhelmed by the line. With the DMV To Go program, staff travel to where they are, answer their questions, and get licenses issued.

The DMV To Go program visits schools to help high school students with IDs, driving permits and other services. CBS

This program allows students to apply for state IDs, driving permits, and other DMV services. This will help students apply for jobs, internships, and career opportunities.

Student Daniel Clark says he can finally apply for DoorDash and advance his tattooing career with his new license. He has been working on getting his ID for months, and with this program, he got it in less than an hour.

DMV To Go CBS

"I said I could at least try to get it from here because I've been trying so hard," Clark said. "I can actually talk to a person who works there, instead of going to my family or somebody else that's already got the ID."

The program was hosted at the high school on Wednesday, but Denver Public Schools is working to bring back DMV To Go to help more students.