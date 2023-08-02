Dillon man, Timothy Stevenson, sentenced for aggravated incest

A Dillon man was sentenced to two 24-years-to-life sentences in prison for aggravated incest after he was found guilty by a jury in June. Timothy Paul Stevenson was sentenced on July 26 for sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust- victim under 15 years of age and aggravated incest of a defendant's child.

5th Judicial District Attorney's Office

Stevenson admitted to having sexual contact with his oldest daughter multiple times over several years when she was under the age of 15.

"This young woman spoke up and let local law enforcement officials know what he did to her, and by doing so she was instrumental in justice being done in this case," said Heidi McCollum, 5th Judicial District Attorney, in a statement. "Sexual assault is difficult to talk about at any age, but by asking for help this young survivor has had an incredible impact on this community by setting an example for all of us to follow."