Diego Gettler charged with kidnapping in incident at STEM Launch in Thornton

A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school has been charged with second-degree kidnapping. Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.

Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail.

Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.

Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

