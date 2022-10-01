Watch CBS News
Diego Gettler charged with kidnapping in incident at STEM Launch in Thornton

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Diego Gettler charged with kidnapping in incident at STEM Launch in Thornton
A man accused of trying to kidnap a young student outside a school has been charged with second-degree kidnapping. Suspect Diego James Gettler, 28, was arrested on Monday in connection to a recent attempted child abduction in Thornton.

Gettler was booked into Adams County Jail. 

Gettler is accused of trying to take a child at the STEM Launch education center on Pecos Street on Sept. 23. A 10-year-old girl reported a man grabbed her outside the school, and police say she resisted the attack, and the suspect ran.

Anyone with more information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).

First published on September 30, 2022 / 6:43 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

