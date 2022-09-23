Thornton Police need help finding would-be child abductor

Investigators want to identify a man caught on surveillance after an attempted abduction at a school in Thornton.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. at STEM Launch K- 8 on Pecos Street.

Thornton Police Department

A 10-year-old girl says a man grabbed her outside the school.

Police say the girl resisted the attack and the man ran.

He's as a thin man with blonde hair, about 5'8" and was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored Adidas logo at the time of the attempted abduction.