Watch CBS News
Local News

Thornton Police need help finding would-be child abductor

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Thornton Police need help finding would-be child abductor
Thornton Police need help finding would-be child abductor 00:19

Investigators want to identify a man caught on surveillance after an attempted abduction at a school in Thornton.

It happened about 7:30 a.m. at STEM Launch K- 8 on Pecos Street.

thornton-abduction-suspect-thornton-police-1.jpg
Thornton Police Department

A 10-year-old girl says a man grabbed her outside the school.

Police say the girl resisted the attack and the man ran.

He's as a thin man with blonde hair, about 5'8" and was wearing a black Adidas hooded sweatshirt with a multi-colored Adidas logo at the time of the attempted abduction.

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on September 23, 2022 / 3:49 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.