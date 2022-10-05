DIA's Great Hall Project hits milestones with Phase Two
Construction progress at Denver International Airport is really "taking off." The airport says it's hit a new milestone with Phase Two of the Great Hall Project.
That includes the opening of a new escalator on the west side of Level 6 and the relocation of the south-end check-in counters to the north-end. More airline counters are expected to relocate in October.
Work continues on the new triple escalator in the main terminal for passengers to get to the train after the new security checkpoints open. Those checkpoints are set to be complete in 2024.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.