Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles
Sen. Dianne Feinstein is undergoing treatment for shingles at a San Francisco hospital. The California Democrat was diagnosed with the infection in late February and has missed multiple votes this week.
"I was diagnosed over the February recess with a case of shingles," Feinstein said in a statement Thursday. "I have been hospitalized and am receiving treatment in San Francisco and expect to make a full recovery. I hope to return to the Senate later this month."
Feinstein's office said Wednesday she was away from Washington, D.C., this week while she dealt with a "health matter" but hoped to return soon.
Shingles is a non-life-threatening viral infection that usually causes a painful rash, according to the Mayo Clinic. Older people are at a higher risk of developing shingles and people over 60 are more likely to have more severe complications.
Feinstein, 89, announced last month she would not seek reelection in 2024.
for more features.