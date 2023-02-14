Rep. Diana DeGette pushes to expand federal energy assistance program

Rep. Diane DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado's 1st Congressional District, is pushing legislation to expand a federal program to help people pay their utility bills and still make ends meet.

Rep. Diana DeGette outside the U.S. Capitol Building on Feb. 2. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

DeGette met with a single mother who is getting pushed out of the current program because her income is above the threshold.

"Some people out here are just trying to survive I'm robbing Paul to pay Peter here, I'm not paying my public utilities. One, because i have to pay rent and send my son groceries in college," she said.

DeGette is sponsoring legislation that would increase funding for the Department of Health & Human Services's Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program and would increase the number of people who are eligible for that program by opening it up to anyone making less than 80% of median income.

One of her goals is to ensure no one pays more than 3% of their income on energy costs.