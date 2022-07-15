Watch CBS News
Local News

DIA price of parking increases for first time since 2019

By Jack Lowenstein

/ CBS Colorado

DIA price of parking increases for first time since 2019
DIA price of parking increases for first time since 2019 01:03

The price of parking at Denver International Airport increased Friday for the first time in three years. 

  • Parking at the garage will go from $5 to $7, and it will cost you $2 more to park there each day
  • Parking in the economy lot will be $1 extra per hour and also per day
  •  Short-term parking will also go up $1 an hour
  • Parking at 61st and Pena will go up $2 every 12 hours and $1 each day

This will be the first rate increase since September of 2019.

One area that won't see a price increase is in the Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots. Those will remain at $8 per day with no hourly rate.

DIA officials say the reason for the increase was based on the demand and the increased costs to maintain and operate the lots.

Jack Lowenstein

Jack Lowenstein is a digital media producer and assignment desk editor with CBS4 News.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 11:12 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.