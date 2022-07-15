DIA price of parking increases for first time since 2019

The price of parking at Denver International Airport increased Friday for the first time in three years.

Parking at the garage will go from $5 to $7, and it will cost you $2 more to park there each day

Parking in the economy lot will be $1 extra per hour and also per day

Short-term parking will also go up $1 an hour

Parking at 61st and Pena will go up $2 every 12 hours and $1 each day

This will be the first rate increase since September of 2019.

One area that won't see a price increase is in the Mt. Elbert and Pikes Peak shuttle lots. Those will remain at $8 per day with no hourly rate.

DIA officials say the reason for the increase was based on the demand and the increased costs to maintain and operate the lots.