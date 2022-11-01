Dia de Los Muertos celebrations underway in Denver metro area

Halloween is over and now Dia de Los Muertos celebrations are underway. In the Denver metro area, there are several celebrations for Day of the Dead.

Over several days, families celebrate the lives of their ancestors and loved ones who have passed. They set up altars to those who live on only in memory.

Denver's oldest celebration gets underway at the Troy Chavez Peace Garden at 38th ad Shoshone at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

Schoolchildren came up with the idea decades ago. One teacher helped push the idea into action.

"She helped sponsor the students to plan and direct and start that event in 1982 and now it's the oldest Dias de Los Muertos in Denver at 40 years," said Servicios de la Raza president and CEO Rudy Gonzales.

There is a procession from the garden to nearby La Raza Park on West 38th at 5 p.m. Tuesday. There will be more than 20 altars as tribute as well as Mariachi dancing and other forms of traditional entertainment.