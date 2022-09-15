Watch CBS News
DIA Canine Therapy Squad sets world record

The Canine Therapy Squad at Denver International Airport has been named the largest airport therapy animal program on the planet. It will be listed in the Guinness Book of World Records in next year's edition. 

The program has 84 members on the team, starting in 2015 with 28 members. 

Therapy dogs are seen walking around the terminal at DIA nearly every day. The animal visits are designed to relieve stress and make traveling a little less "ruff." 

