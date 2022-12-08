Dexter Martinez, suspect in Colfax and Verbena deadly shooting, appears in court

Denver police ask for help identifying more suspects in deadly Colfax and Verbena shooting

One suspect in the deadly shooting at East Colfax Avenue and Verbena Street appeared in court on Thursday. Dexter Martinez is facing more than 30 counts in connection with the shooting that claimed the life of one person left five others injured on Nov. 1.

Martinez, 24, was arrested last month in Denver. Allen Dawkins, 31, died from a gunshot wound in the shooting in the 1400 block of Verbena Street near East Colfax Avenue.

The victims included four men and two women, with the deceased being Dawkins. Denver police said the other five shot and injured are expected to survive their injuries.

Police said the suspects were in one vehicle driving up to the scene before they got out of that vehicle, fired multiple rounds from handguns and then got back into the vehicle and sped away. They then left that car near 12th Avenue and Yosemite Street, where they got into the black Ford Explorer and drove away. Denver police said the black Ford Explorer was located in the 3900 block of Colorado Boulevard several hours after the shooting.

The shooting happened just a few blocks from the deadly shooting of community activist Ma Kaing earlier this year.

Martinez's next court appearance is scheduled for the beginning of January.