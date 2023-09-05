Investigators believe last week's Highway 287 attempted robbery, shooting, fiery crash was "planned"

Investigators continue to investigate last week's shooting that turned into a fiery crash on Highway 287. Based on the evidence and information gathered so far, investigators believe the shooting may have been a planned attempted robbery targeting the specific vehicle.

It all began last Thursday night when eight Romanian passengers were in a van traveling on Highway 287. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office first reported it as a road rage incident just before 5 p.m. Aug. 31 but it quickly turned into an attempted highway robbery and shooting.

CBS

The van the victims were riding in was struck by gunfire before it veered off the road and crashed just north of Fort Collins. Eight people inside were able to get out of the van as it went up in flames, catching some of the land nearby on fire.

None of the eight people were injured by bullets.

The victims told investigators that the suspect or suspects were in an SUV and were masked. That is when shots were fired from the SUV causing the van full of the victims to veer off of Highway 287 and crash. At this time there is no description of the make, model or color of the suspect's SUV.

A responding ambulance later caught on fire. However, investigators say that fire was not caused by the fire from the van.

Multiple people who were in the van had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, some by helicopter.

Investigators are still working to determine the connection between the involved parties.