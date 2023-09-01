"Masked" shooters attempt Highway 287 robbery leading to fiery crash and ambulance fire

Eight Romanian passengers in a van driving on Highway 287 on Thursday night might have been the targets of highway robbery, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. What was first reported as a road rage incident just before 5 p.m. on Thursday night is now being investigated as an attempted highway robbery and shooting.

The Larimer County Sheriff's Office says a preliminary investigation shows the van the victims were in was struck by gunfire before it veered off the road and crashed just north of Fort Collins. Eight people inside were able to get out of the van as it went up in flames, catching some of the land nearby on fire.

None of the eight people were injured by bullets.

The victims told investigators that the suspect or suspects were in an SUV and were masked. That is when shots were fired from the SUV causing the van full of the victims to veer off of Highway 287 and crash. At this time there is no description of the make, model or color of the suspect's SUV.

A responding ambulance later caught on fire. However, investigators say that fire was not caused by the fire from the van.

Multiple people who were in the van had to be taken to the hospital for treatment, some by helicopter.

Another person who was in traffic also had to be flown to the hospital due to an unrelated medical emergency.

Though a suspect or suspects have not been identified or located, LCSO says they do not believe there is any threat to the public related to this incident.