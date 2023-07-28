Derron Harris pleads guilty in deadly 2022 triple shooting on Broadway in Denver

A man accused of a shooting three people, including killing one of them, has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Derron Harris pleaded guilty on Friday to shooting and killing Patrick Huhn of Cincinnati, Ohio while he was renting a car from Enterprise Rental on Broadway in Denver in May 2022.

Denver Police Department

Harris was also accused of shooting and injuring Patrick's wife, Shannon Huhn, while the couple was renting a vehicle during their Denver visit. During the shooting, Brian Mauer was also injured by gunshot stipple as a bullet passed near his head.

As investigators determined at the time of the shooting, officials confirmed on Friday there still appeared to be no connection or motivation behind the shooting.

Patrick died in the hospital on the day of the shooting, and Shannon was in critical condition before recovering from her injuries. She was present during the virtual trial for Harris.

In total, Harris pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder, 40 years in jail, plus five years mandatory parole, one count of first-degree assault, 15 years in jail and one count of second-degree assault, five years in jail.

According to the DA, all counts will run consecutive to each other for a total of 60 years in jail, plus 5 years of parole. Restitution will be payable to the Crime Victim's Compensation program in the amount of more than $23,500.

Although the DA details Harris's time of imprisonment in the guilty plea, he is still scheduled for formal sentencing before a judge on August 18.

RELATED: 1 Dead, 1 Injured In Shooting At Enterprise Rent-A-Car In Denver's Baker Neighborhood