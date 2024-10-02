Deputies in Colorado arrest driver accused of speeding 113 mph in 45 mph zone

Douglas County deputies arrested a driver who they say was speeding 113 mph in a 45 mph zone near the Denver metro area. Deputies said they want to spread the message that drivers will be arrested for driving too fast in Douglas County.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, a deputy stopped the driver for going 113 mph in a 45 mph zone at South Chambers Road and Cosmopolitan Circle. He was arrested for reckless driving.

The vehicle had an expired license plate with tags from November 2021. That vehicle was towed.

The sheriff's office asked on X, "Why would someone need to go this fast? He can explain that to the judge. #SlowDown"

Guessing some people didn't get the message. Yes, you can be arrested for driving too fast in Douglas County. Maybe this guy didn't think we meant him.#DCSO Deputy Mitchell stopped this driver for going 113 mph in a posted 45 mph zone, S Chambers Rd and Cosmopolitan Circle. He… pic.twitter.com/qSVUSCSejj — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) October 2, 2024