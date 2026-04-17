Deputies in Colorado investigate deadly collision between vehicle and pedestrian in Arapahoe County

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies investigated a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian early Friday morning. According to investigators, deputies were called to the scene at East Arapahoe Road and South Lewiston Way around 2 a.m.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies investigated a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at E. Arapahoe Rd. and S. Lewiston Way. Arapahoe County

When deputies arrived, they closed all lanes of eastbound Arapahoe Road from South Parker Road to South Lewiston Way. The closure lasted several hours during the crash investigation and cleanup. All lanes reopened just after 5 a.m.

Investigators said the driver stayed on scene. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. The pedestrian has not been identified.