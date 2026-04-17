Watch CBS News
Local News

Deputies in Colorado investigate deadly collision between vehicle and pedestrian in Arapahoe County

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies investigated a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian early Friday morning. According to investigators, deputies were called to the scene at East Arapahoe Road and South Lewiston Way around 2 a.m.

foxfield-deadly-autoped-1-arapahoe-county-sheriff-copy.jpg
Arapahoe County Sheriff's deputies investigated a deadly collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian at E. Arapahoe Rd. and S. Lewiston Way. Arapahoe County

When deputies arrived, they closed all lanes of eastbound Arapahoe Road from South Parker Road to South Lewiston Way. The closure lasted several hours during the crash investigation and cleanup. All lanes reopened just after 5 a.m.

Investigators said the driver stayed on scene. What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. The pedestrian has not been identified. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue