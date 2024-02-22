Watch CBS News
Deputies ask for help searching for missing Colorado woman Sara Astatke

By Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Sara Astatke was last seen leaving her home in the 2100 block of South Beeler Way on Dec. 12, 2023.

Astatke, 24, is described as a Black female, 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black shoes and a scarf. 

arapco-missing-woman-sara-astatke-from-arapco-so.jpg
Sara Astatke Arapahoe County

When she went missing in December, her short brown hair was cut in the style of a mohawk. 

Investigators said that there is an urgency to this case because they've learned information that other people may be responsible for Astatke's disappearance. 

Additional Information from Arapahoe County:

Anyone with any information on Sara's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Michaela Venezia at 720-874-3937 or mvenezia@arapahoegov.com.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website in 2022 by the Colorado Broadcasters Association. The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on February 22, 2024 / 3:01 PM MST

