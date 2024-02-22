Deputies ask for help searching for missing Colorado woman Sara Astatke

Deputies ask for help searching for missing Colorado woman Sara Astatke

Deputies ask for help searching for missing Colorado woman Sara Astatke

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Sara Astatke was last seen leaving her home in the 2100 block of South Beeler Way on Dec. 12, 2023.

Astatke, 24, is described as a Black female, 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black shoes and a scarf.

Sara Astatke Arapahoe County

When she went missing in December, her short brown hair was cut in the style of a mohawk.

Investigators said that there is an urgency to this case because they've learned information that other people may be responsible for Astatke's disappearance.

Additional Information from Arapahoe County:

Anyone with any information on Sara's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Michaela Venezia at 720-874-3937 or mvenezia@arapahoegov.com.