Deputies ask for help searching for missing Colorado woman Sara Astatke
The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing woman. Sara Astatke was last seen leaving her home in the 2100 block of South Beeler Way on Dec. 12, 2023.
Astatke, 24, is described as a Black female, 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black shoes and a scarf.
When she went missing in December, her short brown hair was cut in the style of a mohawk.
Investigators said that there is an urgency to this case because they've learned information that other people may be responsible for Astatke's disappearance.
Additional Information from Arapahoe County:
Anyone with any information on Sara's whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Michaela Venezia at 720-874-3937 or mvenezia@arapahoegov.com.
