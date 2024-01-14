Denver's MLK Marade will continue despite frigid temperatures, but with schedule changes

Despite frigid temperatures continuing through Tuesday in Denver, the 40th Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade on Monday will not be canceled.

Vern L. Howard, the chairman of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission says it is crucial to still celebrate and honor MLK Day, but safely.

"When we think about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and the marching he did, it was against fire hoses, biting dogs, the threat of death, just so we can have civil rights," said Howard.

These are some of the reasons Howard says the cold won't hold them back from marching, regardless of the subzero temperatures and chilling winds set for Monday.

"We live in Colorado, we know it's going to be cold," said Howard.

It's not the first time the organization behind the Marade is presented with chilling temps.

In 1989 the event was canceled due to the weather, however, at least 500 people still marched, including Howard.

A CBS file photo shows a previous Martin Luther King Jr. Marade in Denver amid snowy conditions. CBS

"It was fun because we were able to sing the old songs that Dr. King marched to, it was fun," reminisced Howard.

He says they faced the same challenge in 2007 and 2008, still nearly 20,000 walked from City Park to Civic Park.

"When we think about what Dr. King fought, lived and died for and we see that we are still having challenges in the same area, 56 years after his death, there is something fundamentally wrong with that and it makes me feel like I am doing my part to continue to bring the lens and the focus on those issues," added Howard.

Those participating are asked to wear layers of warm winter clothes to avoid frostbite or hypothermia and keep a winter survival kit in their vehicles.

Due to anticipated inclement weather conditions forecasted for Monday, Jan. 15, including potentially dangerous wind chills in the Denver Metro Area, the organization is asking vulnerable populations like seniors, children, pets, and individuals with underlying medical challenges to remain indoors.

Changes have been made to the programs taking place at City Park and Civic Center. Programs will now be shortened to limit exposure time outside and there will be a 30-minute delay to the beginning of the march. The program at City Park will now begin at 10 a.m. and the annual bike ride has been postponed.

The organization says they are committed to ensuring the safety of all participants. Due to the weather conditions, individuals who are not comfortable participating are encouraged to celebrate the holiday and honor the legacy of King through alternative methods like volunteering at a local non-profit, assisting neighbors, and checking in on seniors in the community. Those interested in donating can head to their website.

Hot drinks and hand warmers will be provided by various organizations.

A live stream will be provided, marchers can also attend the morning program and drive to Civic Center to enjoy the afternoon program, access community resources, and grab a bite to eat from a local food truck vendor.

Indoor events are taking place throughout the weekend and into the week across the state, a full list of events can be found their website.

If attending in person, all participants are asked to be prepared for the anticipated extreme cold weather conditions in the following ways:

Wear layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing, and a hat.

Mittens, snug at the wrist, are better than gloves.

Drink plenty of fluids and warm/hot drinks.

Cover your mouth to protect your lungs from extreme cold.

Try to stay dry and out of the wind.

Windbreakers are recommended due to anticipated wind chill.

Hand and feet warmers are recommended.

Minimize exposed skin and be aware of early signs of frostbite and hypothermia.

During the early stage of frostbite, you'll experience pins and needles, throbbing or aching in the affected area. Your skin will become cold, numb, and white, and you may feel a tingling sensation.

Warning signs of hypothermia include confusion, shivering, difficulty speaking, sleepiness and sore muscles.

If driving to the Marade, ensure your vehicle is winter-ready.

Check tire pressure, antifreeze levels, heater/defroster, etc.

Winter survival kits are recommended to be kept in the vehicle.

According to organizers, the Starbucks on the corner of Colfax Avenue and Josephine Street will be distributing coffee and hot chocolate to marchers while en route. Exterior heaters will be placed at both program locations' City Park and Civic Center. Marade personnel will be available along the route and at both program locations to aid if needed.

Any further updates will be provided leading up to the march through their Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Colorado Holiday Commission website and Facebook page.