"Recapturing the Dream" is this year's Marade theme

This year's Marade theme honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is "Recapturing the Dream." This is the 40th year of honoring King's birthday in Colorado.

This year the holiday falls on his actual birthdate. The theme is aimed at reminding people of the community effort it takes to make the change you want to see.

Wilma Webb CBS

"His legacy was not just for the period of time he was alive but as has been stated recapturing the dream and going forward because there will always be something that needs to be taken care of that's why we have the Marade," said Wilma Webb, former state representative of Colorado.

Events leading up to the Marade began on Monday afternoon, including an opening celebration at the Municipal Center in Aurora.

2024 Marade route CBS

The Marade's opening ceremony is at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 at City Park with the Marade step off at 10:45 a.m. The closing ceremony and resource fair is at Civic Center Park.

