Mission Ballroom hosted a large Thanksgiving crowd Thursday, welcoming about 250 people for a holiday meal.

While the event's goal has evolved over the years, its organizers say it's not meant to serve just one specific group. Instead, it is designed to give people space to build their own community.

"When we started three years ago in this immediate neighborhood, in this RiNo area, the homelessness was obvious," said Kevin Anderson, vice president of operations for AEG Presents Rocky Mountains. "We see it on the street, and we thought there was a need in the neighborhood to provide a meal."

Anderson and the Mission Ballroom team served about 50 people in their first year. It was a strong start, but Anderson realized other nearby organizations were already offering similar resources.

"The need kind of just changed," he said. "So in year two, we really focused on more families. We were like, 'Let's bring kids in here.' Maybe people don't want to admit that they have a need, but they do."

What began as a way to fill a basic need has evolved over its second and now third years into an effort to satisfy a different kind of hunger: connection.

"It's like old friends getting together, it seemed like," said attendee Marcy Sanhueza, who attended with her daughter, Linda.

"She acts like she doesn't have friends, but she's a busy lady," Linda Sanhueza joked about her mother.

"I'm thankful that I still have my mom around," Linda added. "I still get to spend time with her."

"And I'm glad that I got her," Marcy replied.

The highlight of the afternoon wasn't just spending time together, but being surrounded by strangers who quickly felt like neighbors.

"We did not know any of the people that we were sitting with, but found out that one of them actually lives in the same city I live in, Wheat Ridge," Marcy said. "One of them actually lives in the same city that she lives in, Thornton."

It gave them even more to be thankful for this holiday.

"It was an amazing day," Marcy said. "One of the nicest Thanksgivings."