Denver's mayor paints the town purple ahead of Colorado Rockies' Home Opener on Friday

Jennifer McRae
Denver Mayor Mike Johnston painted a purple stripe along Blake Street on Wednesday leading up to the Colorado Rockies' Home Opener. Johnston teamed up with a Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure crew for the annual tradition. 

The purple stripe was painted along Blake Street ahead of the Colorado Rockies' Home Opener at Coors Field.  CBS

The purple stripe is along Blake Street from 22nd and 19th streets. There are also a few Rockies logos on the way. 

The painting of the purple stripe, the Rockies' signature color, began in 1995 when the Rockies hosted their first Home Opener at Coors Field. 

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston paints the purple stripe ahead of the Colorado Rockies Home Opener.  CBS

The purple stripe is typically painted with a spraying device, but this year, Johnston grabbed a roller and helped even up the paint in spots. 

