Denver's Leven Supply reopens after seizure for unpaid taxes

Leven Supply in Denver reopened Friday after it was closed due to seizure of unpaid taxes. Leven Supply LLC is the company that supplied Leven Deli, a popular eatery that remained open this week.

Earlier this week, the Colorado Department of Revenue seized the company, claiming the business owed more than $140,000 in delinquent and unpaid taxes.

The founder of the company said the non-payment was unintentional and resulted from the actions of a former, third-party contractor that is no longer employed by the company.

"We are thrilled to share that we are reopening Leven Supply," said Anthony Lygizos of Leven Deli Co. in a statement. "We are so grateful for the understanding and support from our community and can't wait to welcome everyone back in. Our team is our top priority, and they have been paid during the days we were temporarily closed."

