Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver's Four Mile Historic Park break-in causes property damage, theft

By
Jennifer McRae
Digital Media Producer, CBS Colorado
Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.
Read Full Bio
Jennifer McRae

/ CBS Colorado

Add CBS News on Google

Four Mile Historic Park in Denver suffered property damage and theft in a recent break-in. According to the park's Facebook post, the break-in occurred on Sept. 2. 

9a-kcnc-newscast-tuesday-new-01-frame-2934.jpg
Four Mile Historic Park

The park said that no one was hurt in the incident. They are making repairs but did not share details of what was stolen. 

The park hosts several community events throughout the year, including Bright Nights, which features colorful lantern sculptures of animals, plants, and structures. 

bright-nights-intv-consolidated-01-frame-1166.jpg
Four Mile Historic Park

Bright Nights at Four Mile is open Wednesday - Sunday from 7 - 11 p.m. through Nov. 8, 2026.   

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue