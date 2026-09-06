Denver's Four Mile Historic Park break-in causes property damage, theft

Four Mile Historic Park in Denver suffered property damage and theft in a recent break-in. According to the park's Facebook post, the break-in occurred on Sept. 2.

Four Mile Historic Park

The park said that no one was hurt in the incident. They are making repairs but did not share details of what was stolen.

The park hosts several community events throughout the year, including Bright Nights, which features colorful lantern sculptures of animals, plants, and structures.

Four Mile Historic Park

Bright Nights at Four Mile is open Wednesday - Sunday from 7 - 11 p.m. through Nov. 8, 2026.