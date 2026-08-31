Denver's Four Mile Historic Park offers colorful lantern adventure

Bright Nights at Four Mile is back for the fourth year. It is Denver's original lantern festival featuring large-scale sculptures that light up the night.

"This year, we're kind of exploring the natural world that inspired Victorian novelists," said Morgan Gengenbach, Director of Operations at Four Mile Historic Park.

There are three new themed display areas. Oversized flowers and mantises will make you feel like you're the size of an insect, or you can swim with the fish, or the shark, or the axolotl, and then round out the night with a photo safari through the animals of Africa. All of the lanterns light up and some of them move and blow bubbles.

Four Mile Historic Park

Bright Nights also includes some interactive displays.

"The Space and Time Travelers Game is kind of like a riddle-based scavenger hunt so you can go to some of the lanterns and get involved. If you complete the scavenger hunt, you have an opportunity to win a four mile historic park family membership," Gengenbach explained.

There is also the Sounds of Light Silent Disco experience. You can rent headsets, then choose one of three music stations which were curated to add a musical experience to the lantern festival.

Four Mile Historic Park will also be hosting some adults-only nights throughout the run of the festival.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for Bright Nights at Four Mile

Bright Nights at Four Mile is open Wednesday - Sunday from 7 - 11p.m. through November 8, 2026.