Denver's first blast of Winter-like Weather is moving in

We have a First Alert Weather Day weekend! The combination of a Pacific northwest storm and cold Canadian air will team up for what may be Denver's first measurable snow and a rough travel holiday weekend for many areas of the state. Two waves of snow are expected. The first will hit Friday night into Saturday morning and then another Sunday afternoon into Monday morning.

Advisories

There is a Winter Weather Advisory posted for the northern and central mountains through Saturday morning. Areas near Rocky Mountain National Park down into Summit and Park county could see 3 to 7 inches of snow. The same in the mountains around Vail and Aspen. In and near the Elkhead and Park range including Steamboat Springs may see 4 to 10 inches of snow. Travel could be hampered with slippery roads. Poor visibility may also be an issue, with gusty winds up to 45 mph.

Metro Snow

The Denver metro area will see a lot less in the way of snow. At this point it looks like less than an inch of snow through the weekend. But, it still may be Denver's first measurable snowfall. For that to happen the city only needs a tenth of an inch.

Cold Temperatures

Temperatures will also be dropping across the state this weekend. With many highs at or below freezing both Saturday and Sunday.

Coldest Day

Sunday will be even colder for most areas with another blast of snow.