Denver's most dangerous streets get safety improvements thanks to federal grant

Several of Denver's most dangerous streets are getting safety improvements after the city received a federal grant of more than $500,000.

Photo By Karl Gehring/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says they plan to hire a team to examine treacherous roads and identify ways to mitigate safety issues.

This will be determined by utilizing a specialized approach known as a road safety audit. That audit will likely uncover the human factors that may contribute to unsafe road conditions and recommend safety countermeasures.

"This is a really specialized approach to determining how we can make our roads safer. What we do is we hire an outside group of professionals in engineering and designing to take a look at a corridor from the perspective of it rather you're driving, or walking or biking and recommend how we can make it safer," said Nancy Kuhn with DOTI.

