Denver's most dangerous streets get safety improvements thanks to federal grant

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Several of Denver's most dangerous streets are getting safety improvements after the city received a federal grant of more than $500,000.

The Department of Transportation and Infrastructure says they plan to hire a team to examine treacherous roads and identify ways to mitigate safety issues.

This will be determined by utilizing a specialized approach known as a road safety audit. That audit will likely uncover the human factors that may contribute to unsafe road conditions and recommend safety countermeasures. 

"This is a really specialized approach to determining how we can make our roads safer. What we do is we hire an outside group of professionals in engineering and designing to take a look at a corridor from the perspective of it rather you're driving, or walking or biking and recommend how we can make it safer," said Nancy Kuhn with DOTI.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 10:11 AM

