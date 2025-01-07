Denver's coldest temperatures in almost a year are on the way

Clearing snow makes way for a frigid night in Colorado and Denver

The second half of our snowy and cold blast of winter is ready to take over. The snow is moving out and the frigid temperatures will be dropping like a rock into Wednesday morning.

In fact, for many in Denver and eastern Colorado, the coldest low temperatures in nearly a year are on the way. The forecasted low for Denver should drop close to 7 degrees.

The last time the Mile High City was in that neighborhood was on Feb. 17, 2024, when the low dropped to 7 degrees above zero, 11 months ago at Denver International Airport.

Snowfall totals from our Tuesday morning blast of snow were not in any way, shape or form the biggest ever, but they were just enough to make the morning commute a difficult event to maneuver through across the Front Range and Denver metro area.

Snowfall amounts ranged from 1 to 5 inches across the region.