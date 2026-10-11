Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance welcomes first southern white rhinos, mourns passing of one-horned rhino

For the first time, the Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance is welcoming two southern white rhino residents. At the same time, caretakers are mourning the zoo's loss of its second rhino this year.

Four-year-old Viazi, whose name is Swahili for "potatoes", and three-year-old Mkuu, whose name is Swahili for "prince," have taken up residence in the zoo's pachyderm habitat. The habitat previously housed Rudy, a geriatric black rhino that died in May. Since then, the zoo has been updating the habitat.

Viazi and Mkuu Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

The zoo says this is the first time it has housed southern white rhinos in the organization's history.

Both Viazi and Mkuu are young males.

"While rhino conservation is often associated with breeding, the AZA's Species Survival Plan (SSP) takes a much bigger-picture approach to caring for these animals and supporting healthy populations. Sometimes that means creating space for males, whether they may contribute to future breeding efforts or provide a home for older animals or bachelor groups," the zoo said.

Viazi was born at Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay to mother Kisiri. The rhino's care team soon began affectionately calling the energetic calf "Little Tater Tot." Mkuu came to Denver from ZooTampa. The Denver Zoo says his former care team describes him as "a spunky, playful rhino who loves attention, enrichment and a good scratch."

Viazi and Mkuu Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

The pair will be in their outdoor habitat while they get to know each other and adjust to their new home.

The news of their arrival came just days after the zoo announced the passing of one of its greater one-horned rhinos, Rupert.

The Denver Zoo says Rupert came to them earlier this year on a breeding recommendation, but began experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms about a month after his arrival. His condition continued to decline, and he passed away last Saturday evening.

The zoo says its female greater one-horned rhino, Tensing, has no health concerns, and Rupert's condition was an isolated case.

Rupert Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance

"We all immediately fell in love with Rupert. He was such a sweet boy, and it was exciting to bring in a male greater one-horned rhino. Male rhinos have such silly personalities that you can't help but grow attached to them," said the pachyderm animal care specialists at Denver Zoo. "Rupert loved playing hard with his big boomer ball out in the yard; he loved lounging in the pool, and he loved attention from us. We're sad we only knew him for such a short time, but we still loved him like we had known him for years. We're thankful to have cared for him when he needed it most. We're heartbroken to be without him, and after a challenging year, the heartbreak doesn't get any easier. Rest easy buddy, we miss you."