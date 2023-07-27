Watch CBS News
Denver Zoo throws baby shower for Eirina the orangutan

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

The Denver Zoo threw a baby shower for expectant mother Eirina. The orangutan got to open gifts and enjoyed playing with the gift bags. 

The gifts were made possible by donations from her baby registry. Donations can still be made to the registry which will go toward baby exams, nutrition, family enrichment and treats for mom and dad. 

According to the zoo's website, "Every single baby is precious at Denver Zoo—but critically endangered species like the Sumatran orangutan require highly specialized care from day one."

First published on July 27, 2023 / 11:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

