Denver Zoo throws baby shower for Eirina the orangutan

The Denver Zoo threw a baby shower for expectant mother Eirina. The orangutan got to open gifts and enjoyed playing with the gift bags.

Denver Zoo

The gifts were made possible by donations from her baby registry. Donations can still be made to the registry which will go toward baby exams, nutrition, family enrichment and treats for mom and dad.

Denver Zoo

According to the zoo's website, "Every single baby is precious at Denver Zoo—but critically endangered species like the Sumatran orangutan require highly specialized care from day one."