Watch CBS News
Local News

Denver Zoo extends weekend hours through the end of the month

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

People who love to visit the Denver Zoo will have more time to see those animals this month. The Denver Zoo has announced extended hours over the next two weekends. 

The zoo is offering $5 after 5 p.m. for the next two weekends, through June 25. The special rate extends to both members and nonmembers but those planning to stay a little later at the zoo still must buy timed tickets online. 

Those timed ticket sales begin at 5 p.m. with the last timed ticket slot set for 7:30 p.m. on June 17, 18 and June 24, 25. 

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on June 16, 2023 / 3:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.