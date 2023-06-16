Denver Zoo extends weekend hours through the end of the month

People who love to visit the Denver Zoo will have more time to see those animals this month. The Denver Zoo has announced extended hours over the next two weekends.

The zoo is offering $5 after 5 p.m. for the next two weekends, through June 25. The special rate extends to both members and nonmembers but those planning to stay a little later at the zoo still must buy timed tickets online.

Those timed ticket sales begin at 5 p.m. with the last timed ticket slot set for 7:30 p.m. on June 17, 18 and June 24, 25.