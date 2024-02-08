Denver Zoo expands into Weld County for wildlife conservation efforts

Dia may look like a house cat, but this Geoffroy's cat will make her home at the Denver Zoo

The Denver Zoo is planning to expand its future animal care and wildlife conservation efforts into Weld County. The Lembke Family Preserve is an expansive 570-acre facility. It will not be open to the public.

An artist's rendering of the Lembke Family Preserve as part of the Denver Zoo's Weld County expansion. Denver Zoo

Construction has begun on phase one facilities and infrastructure. The preserve will be constructed in two phases.

"The Lembke Family Preserve represents the start of a new era for Denver Zoo and will dramatically expand our capabilities for our animals and Colorado wildlife as we build it out in the coming years," said Bert Vescolani, President and CEO of Denver Zoo, in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to the Lembke family for their generosity and mutual understanding that saving wildlife for future generations requires a dedicated community of donors, members, partners and neighbors."

Additional Information from the Denver Zoo:

In phase one, the facility will expand the Zoo's current Species Survival Plans breeding efforts and provide more space for its growing animal families and the potential to add new species to its program. The Zoo will also gain greater animal shifting and holding capacity, and ample space for temporary relocations for habitat maintenance and renovations on its 84-acre Denver campus. In phase two, the Zoo plans to transform the facility into a conservation center focused on conservation breeding and wild reintroduction of species that are threatened or endangered in Colorado and beyond.

Bob Lembke explained the drive behind the gift: "Denver Zoo has been part of our family tradition since the late 1950s. Both Carol and I loved visiting the old zoo of our childhood, and we took our kids there many times. It's always a special family outing. With the stewardship provided to endangered species by the Zoo through The Preserve, we hope that the Zoo can be part of our family for generations."

The Lembke family is one of many donors whose generosity is securing Denver Zoo's future through its $75 million "Into the Great Wild Open" campaign. The Zoo is actively seeking other passionate donors to support its animal care, wildlife conservation, new facilities and habitats and educational experiences. For more information about The Lembke Family Preserve and upcoming news and announcements, visit DenverZoo.org or follow the Zoo on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.