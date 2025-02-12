Watch CBS News
Denver Zoo will be closed for several days in February and March for water main repairs

By Jennifer McRae

The Denver Zoo Conservation Alliance was closed on Wednesday due to bitterly cold temperatures. Later this month and next month, the zoo will also be closed for several days due to water main repairs. 

The zoo will close to guests for a total of nine days for water main repairs on Feb. 18-20, Feb. 24-26, and March 3-5.

The Denver Zoo said the construction project is "made possible with funding from the City and County of Denver and is essential to ensuring the health and safety of our people and animals."

