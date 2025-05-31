Watch CBS News
Denver Women+Film event honors actress Julia Stiles, celebrates her directorial debut

By Mekialaya White

/ CBS Colorado

Luncheon kicks off Women + Film Festival in Denver
Luncheon kicks off Women + Film Festival in Denver 01:27

On Friday afternoon, surrounded by gorgeous spring foliage, the Denver Botanic Gardens was filled with film enthusiasts as the Women+Film Festival began its weekend-long celebration.

Presented by Denver Film, Women+Film honors the remarkable achievements of women in cinema and amplifies their voices through outstanding storytelling. This year, actress Julia Stiles was in attendance, receiving the Barbara Bridges Inspiration Award.

Bridges presented Stiles with the award, calling her "one of the most fearless and talented actresses in Hollywood."

The crowd also enjoyed a film screening of her directorial debut, "Wish You Were Here." Stiles wrote and directed the adaptation of Renee Carlino's best-selling book. The film was released by Lionsgate in January 2025.

"This is a total dream come true because the story means so much to me," she told CBS News Colorado First at 4 Anchor Mekialaya White, who emceed the luncheon. "I think this kind of story is necessary in our world today."

The Women+Film Festival continues throughout the weekend, featuring a marketplace and an evening with writer and journalist Elizabeth Gilbert.

"This festival is designed for you to connect with your peers and community," said Denver Film Programming Manager Ambriehl Turrentine.

"Women+Film does more than promote films from emerging and seasoned female filmmakers," added Denver Film Director of Development Amy Weiner Wiess. "It provides an opportunity to highlight important issues, foster dialogue, share diverse perspectives, and celebrate stories that reshape the landscape of women in cinema. Women+Film is vital to Denver Film's year-round programming, but we can't do it alone.  As an arts non-profit, we rely on the generosity of community members like you."

