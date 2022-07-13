'I was terrified': Denver woman witnesses mass shooting at a parade in Highland Park

A Denver woman is among more than 100 survivors of various mass shootings who will be marching in the nation's capital Wednesday to demand a ban on assault rifles. It comes a week after a gunman open fire on parade-goers in Taryn Covrigaru's hometown of Highland Park, Illinois.

Despite moving to Denver in 2008, she has gone to the annual parade almost every year of her life, including this year.

"It was hugging family and waving to childhood friends and chatting with former classmates," Covrigaru said.

Taryn Covrigaru CBS

As she and her children soaked it all in last Monday, the sound of gunshots brought the festivities to an abrupt halt. At the time, Covrigaru was getting her children water at a nearby café.

"I was terrified," she said. "I was just focused on getting us to a safe place and making sure everybody I was with was safe and hugging my kids tight."

Covrigaru and her children escaped to safety. Seven others died and dozens of others were injured.

"I don't know how you move forward after seeing that happen to your town and look at it the same way ever again," Covrigaru said.

Officials later arrested a 21-year-old suspect who they say fired more than 80 rounds from a high-powered rifle.

This week, Covrigaru is in Washington D.C. to make sure that can't happen again. She's among more than 100 survivors from Highland Park, Uvalde, and Parkland pushing for a federal assault rifle ban.

A previous federal ban on assault weapons expired in 2004. While President Biden supports a new ban, he doesn't have the votes to get the Senate to pass it.

"We are in control, we have control, and assault weapons have no place here," she said.

Today, Covrigaru and others shared that very same message in private meetings with lawmakers on the hill. On Wednesday, their demands will be even louder at a march and rally nearby.

So far, the Denver resident calls it an emotional experience. She's hopeful it will make a difference.

"We want Highland Park to be the last community on an awfully long list of communities that have been devastated."