Denver Weather: Weekend thunderstorms will mostly stay away from the metro area, big heat is coming soon

A few thunderstorms will return to the region on Saturday but the chance for a thunderstorm in the metro area is less than 30%. Elsewhere around the state, a few storms could be severe with large hail and/or damaging wind.

It will also stay warm instead of hot on Saturday thanks to the summer cold that arrived on Friday. High temperatures along the Front Range will be in the lower 80s which is 5-10 degrees below normal for the third weekend in July. Meanwhile it will be much hotter on the Western Slope and across southern Colorado.

The extra heat in the southern portion of the state will help contribute to a higher chance for late day thunderstorms in places like Colorado Springs and Pueblo. These areas could also experience a severe thunderstorm or two. There is a "slight" risk of severe weather in southern Colorado which is a 1 on scale of 1 to 5.

For all the outdoor events in the Denver area Saturday including the Taylor Swift concert a Mile High, the Rockies game at Coors Field, and the Rapids game at Dick's Sporting Goods Park, the weather should mostly cooperate. There is a 10-30% chance for a quick thunderstorm but any storm activity north of Douglas County should not be severe.

Looking ahead to Sunday, it will be sunny, dry, and very warm statewide. Then the hottest weather of the season so far will settle in for Monday with near 100 degree temperatures expected for Denver and the Front Range. Grand Junction and much of the Western Slope will reach well into the 100s and there is already a Heat Advisory.

It should also get hot enough along the Front Range for a heat advisory in some areas and therefore First Alert Weather Day for heat may be declared for Monday.